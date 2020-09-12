STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Residential portion of Nizamuddin Markaz be unlocked, handed over to Maulana Saad's family: Delhi court

The applicant, mother of Maulana Saad, and her family members were also directed to give an undertaking on an affidavit that they shall not obstruct the investigation in any manner.

Published: 12th September 2020 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

An audio note of Tablighi Jamaat head, Maulana Saad was released after several who attended the gathering tested positive for Coronavirus in India.

Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has directed the authorities to hand over the keys of the residential portion of the Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area to the family of its chief Maulana Saad after five days from the receipt of this order, to enable the probe agencies to inspect the premises before the handover.

The applicant, mother of Maulana Saad, and her family members were also directed to give an undertaking on an affidavit that they shall not obstruct the investigation in any manner and the residential portion of the property will only be used for residing by its residents only and that they will not enter any part other of the Markaz and its premises for any other purpose.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur of Saket Courts complex, while granting relief to the application on Friday, said that every person, who is a citizen of India is entitled to the right to life and liberty enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India and the right to access to the residential property would fall within one of these sacrosanct rights.

"This court is not an appropriate form to decide the ownership of any property. It also requires mentioning that in the present case, the applicant only seeks unlocking of the residential premises. It also requires mentioning that the fact that the applicant and her family are only residing in the residential portion of the property... has never been disputed by any of the opposite parties till date either during the hearing or in any of the replies filed," the order said.

The court also noted that after sanitization, the premises was locked as per the directions of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and keys were handed over to police officials for facilitation as premises were required to be inspected by various agencies.

"Even though, it is not mentioned in any of the reply filed, that the residential portion is a scene of crime or whether it has been inspected by concerned agencies for the preservation and evidence purposes, this court, will deem it appropriate to give one more opportunity to the investigating agencies to inspect the premises sought to be unlocked within five working days from the date of receipt of this order. Thereafter, keys should be handed over to the applicant against acknowledgment," the order said.

During the arguments, special public prosecutor argued that the property was not sealed under any provision of the law, but the premises sought to be unlocked was locked for the preservation of the crime scene. The prosecutor submitted that the keys are with the Delhi Police and investigation is still pending in the present case.

The counsel for Khalida, mother of Maulana Saad, had argued that all the concerned officials have admitted the fact that the keys of residential premises are with Delhi Police and the applicant and her family have been denied access to her residential premises for more than six months now. The counsel argued that no person can be restricted/restrained for using residential property in any provision of law.

According to the application, after the registration of an FIR on March 31, 2020, the entire Markaz premises was vacated and locked for the purpose of sanitization and disinfection by the authorities and keys of the premises were handed over to the police.

"It is further averred in the application that the residential part of the premises is a four storey building and the said building is divided by wall into two section, wherein, in one section the applicant and her family resides and the entrance for both the sections of the building are separate and not interconnected," the application said.

TAGS
Nizamuddin Markaz Maulana Saad Tablighi Jamaat
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp