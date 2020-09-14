STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Assembly pays tribute to 20 soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley clash

Various safety measures were put in place for the one-day session, including setting up of a coronavirus testing facility at the assembly for its staff and legislators.

Published: 14th September 2020 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Assembly. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The one-day session of the Delhi Assembly began on Monday by paying homage to 20 Indian army personnel who were killed in the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh and condoling the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee.

Various safety measures were put in place for the one-day session, including setting up of a coronavirus testing facility at the assembly for its staff and legislators.

The House paid homage to the 20 army personnel who were killed in a violent clash with chinese troops in the Galwan valley in Ladakh.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel read the condolence message of the House for Mukherjee and said an era of Indian politics has come to an end with his death.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was to table papers, including a report of Delhi Technological University for 2018-19, could not attend the session after he developed fever on Saturday.

The Speaker said in absence of Sisodia, the Minister of Health and PWD, Satyendar Jain will table the papers that the Deputy CM was scheduled to table.

Jain will also table the Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the speaker said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Assembly Galwan Valley clash LAC India China Border
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp