STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government permits gyms, yoga centres outside COVID-19 containment zones to reopen

According to the latest DDMA order, weekly markets have also been allowed on a trial basis till September 30 under 'Unlock-4'.

Published: 14th September 2020 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Gym

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday allowed gyms and yoga centres in the national capital to reopen after being closed for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an order issued late in the night, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that gymnasiums and yoga institutes will be permitted to reopen in the city, except in the containment zones, with immediate effect.

According to the order, weekly markets have also been allowed on a trial basis till September 30 under 'Unlock-4'.

The AAP dispensation and the Lieutenant Government office have recently been at loggerheads over the reopening of gyms in the national capital.

Last month, the Delhi government had sent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal in this regard, but it was turned down.

The decision about reopening gyms and yoga centres comes at a time the city has been witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

On Sunday, the tally of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 2.18 lakh with 4,235 more people contracting the viral disease, while 29 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 4,744.

This was the fifth day in a trot that the national capital recorded a daily spike of over 4,000 fresh cases.

The city recorded its biggest single-day jump of 4,321 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 4,266 on Friday, 4,308 on Thursday and 4,039 on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Unlock 4 Gyms
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp