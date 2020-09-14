STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riots: Police seek 10-day custody of Umar Khalid in UAPA case

In the FIR, police has claimed that the communal violence in northeast Delhi was a 'premeditated conspiracy' which was allegedly hatched by Umar Khalid and two others.

Published: 14th September 2020 04:14 PM

Umar Khalid at JNU campus.

Umar Khalid at JNU campus. (File Photo | IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Monday sought 10-day custody of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

Khalid was present before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat through video conferencing.

Khalid was arrested on Sunday night in the case.

Police said he needed to be confronted with huge amount of data.

In the FIR, police has claimed that the communal violence was a "premeditated conspiracy" which was allegedly hatched by Khalid and two others.

The students have also been booked for the offences of sedition, murder, attempt to murder,  promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and rioting.

Khalid had allegedly given provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to the citizens to come out on streets and block the roads during the visit of US President Donald Trump to spread propaganda at international level about how minorities in India are being tortured, the FIR alleged.

​ALSO READ | Delhi riots: Congress comes out in support of Yechury, slams police over 'biased probe'

In this conspiracy, firearms, petrol bombs, acid bottles and stones were collected at numerous homes, FIR claimed.

Co-accused Danish was allegedly given the responsibility to gather people from two different places to take part in the riots, police alleged.

Women and children were made to block the roads under the Jafrabad metro station on February 23 to create tension amidst the neighbourhood people, FIR said.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

