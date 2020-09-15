STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cleared in antigen test, two AAP MLAs attend session; leave midway as RT-PCR report come positive

Since their reports were awaited, they decided to undergo rapid antigen test on Monday morning and their reports came negative, an official said.

Published: 15th September 2020 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MLA Pawan Sharma undergoes COVID-19 testing at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi on Monday Sept. 14 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two AAP legislators, whose rapid antigen test report for COVID-19 had come negative, attended the proceedings of the Delhi Assembly's special session on Monday but left the House soon after their RT-PCR report confirmed the viral infection, officials said.

These two legislators had undergone RT-PCR test for COVID-19 on Friday.

Since their reports were awaited, they decided to undergo rapid antigen test on Monday morning and their reports came negative, an official said.

It was mandatory for all legislators to carry their COVID-19 test report to attend the House proceedings.

"Their RT-PCR test report arrived in the evening. It showed COVID-19 positive, after which they left the House," the official said.

The official said 180 people underwent COVID-19 test at the facility set up in the assembly premises on Monday.

Of them, nine, including an MLA, a journalist and some employees of the assembly secretariat, tested positive.

This MLA went home without attending the House proceedings.

Taking to Twitter, R K Puram MLA Parmila Toka said she has tested positive for coronavirus before the assembly session and added that she was completely fine.

She requested those who came in contact with her in recent days to get themselves tested.

Four other MLAs had tested positive or COVID-19 previously, officials said.

Various safety measures were put in place for the one-day session, including setting up of a coronavirus testing facility at the assembly for the staff and legislators.

On Monday, the national capital recorded 3,229 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.21 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,770.

Twenty-six fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

TAGS
Antigen Test RT-PCR Test Delhi Assembly AAP Coronavirus COVID-19
Comments

