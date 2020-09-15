Corner to corner

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scooped up with Laccha Paratha and Pudina Paratha, it encompasses india in a singular mouthful.

Nukkad Café uses these special boxes for their home delivery orders

By shantanu david
Express News Service

Nukkad Café in South Delhi’s SDA market, a stone’s throw away from the Capital’s IIT, plays to the favourites. Its menu of ‘Delhi meets home food’, served at competitive prices helped establish it as a player in the hyper-competitive market that is South Delhi. With Covid-19 cases rising in the Capital, indeed across the country, Nukkad has started bringing its food to you.
Packaging (3/5)

The food comes compartmentalised in Nukkad boxes, is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. Individual dishes are in easy to open and serve individual containers that are , though we wish they were labelled.
Food (3.5/5)

Nukkad has no pretensions. It is what it is, a cornucopia of comfort foods, regional specialties, and hyper-local embellishments. Speaking of the latter, we began our meal with the Butter Chicken Croquettes and Chipotle Chicken Tikka. The croquettes are something else, the Franco-British-origin of breadcrumb-ed pockets of desiccated butter chicken, melting into one’s mouth with little candour. The Chipotle Chicken Tikka meanwhile make for a far spicier endeavour, without devastating your palate.

Next up is the Delhi Chicken Curry, an honest-to-goodness simmering of spices and chicken, with gravy far less voluptuous than its Butter Chicken counterpart, yet far more incremental in flavour. Scooped up with Laccha Paratha and Pudina Paratha, it encompasses india in a singular mouthful.

There’s also a Dum Chicken Biryani with a Garlic Bhurani Raita, which is honestly the bee’s knees. The tang of the garlick-y yoghurt enmeshes gloriously with the spice-scented grains of rice, rendering your palate a happy place.

Verdict

This corner kitchen can be your go-to Nukkad, if you want a taste of home without actually wanting to cook.
At: Nukkad Café, SDA Market, +91 1141083311
Home delivery in Delhi-NCR

