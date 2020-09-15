Sanjay Singh MP lashes out at BJP leaders over violence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were behind the riots in Delhi and that they should be arrested.

The reaction comes a day after it was revealed that the police have named politicians Yogendra Yadav and Sitaram Yechury in its charge sheet, which also has the name of student leader Umar Khalid.

“The BJP is responsible for the riots in Delhi. I have said this on numerous occasions inside the parliament and the street and stand by this statement. BJP leaders behind this should be arrested said,” Singh said on Monday.

The Delhi government had earlier clashed with the Centre over the team of public prosecutors that should be appointed to pursue the cases related to the riots.

The tussle between the AAP government and Centre started when the Delhi Police had sent a proposal to the Delhi government to appoint six senior lawyers including Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General of India Aman Lekhi as Special Counsel in the High Court and Supreme Court in 85 cases related to the riots and anti-CAA protests.

The Delhi government rejected the Delhi Police’s proposal and said that Delhi government lawyer Rahul Mehra and his team were capable of getting justice in these cases. After this, L-G Anil Baijal using his special powers appointed the team recommended by the Delhi Police.