Stringent measures in place as Delhi gyms re-open after five months

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thermal screening, entry of limited number of people, regular sanitisation of equipments -- these are some of the precautions that are being followed by gyms in Delhi as they resume operations after being closed for over five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an order issued on Sunday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said gymnasiums and yoga institutes would be permitted to reopen, except in the containment zones, with immediate effect.Sunil Kumar Taank, president of the Indian Gym’s Welfare Federation, said 80 per cent facilities had opened and gym enthusiasts, who were unable to work out since March, visited in the morning.

“We are expecting more people in the evening. Since the order was issued late night, many people might not be aware,” he said.Taank — who is the owner of Black’s Gym, which has 16 branches across NCR — said his gym would be opened after three-four days as they were sanitising the place and making preparations.

“We will have thermal check-up for customers as soon as they (customers) will enter the gym and a facility for sanitisation of shoes,” he said. “After entering the gym, customers will have to place red tags on the machines they will use and then our housekeeping staff will place green tags on them after they are sanitised.” Taank said his gym had an area of 2,000 square feet and only eight people would be allowed at a time, adding that they were developing an application that would be mandatory for the customers.

“Through the app, they will be able to book their slots. Each workout slot will be of 90 minutes’ duration, out of which 75 minutes will be for the workout and the remaining 15 minutes will be utilised by our staff to sanitise the equipments,” he said.

With PTI inputs