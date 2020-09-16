STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi police commissioner says riots probe shouldn’t be questioned without evidence

Rebiero had written a letter to SN Srivastava on September 12 to ensure a fair probe of the riots.

Delhi riots
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastav on Tuesday said the force’s transparency in investigating the northeast Delhi riots should not be questioned without having credible details and information and blamed ‘interested groups’ for creating ‘false perceptions’. He said this in reply to ex- IPS officer Julio Rebiero, who recently raised questions on Delhi Police investigating the riots.

Rebiero had written a letter to SN Srivastava on September 12 to ensure a fair probe of the riots. He also said that the police has taken action against peaceful protestors but deliberately failed to register cognizable offences against those who made hate speeches which triggered the riots.

In response, Srivastav said, it is a well-settled principle that any conclusion is drawn only based on facts obtained through enquiry/ investigation. “Delhi Police has been rather reticent about the details of the investigation except those that are part of charge sheets and status reports filed in the courts. It has not revealed details as cases are under investigation and also because of court orders.

As a highly experienced police officer you agree one may not come to correct conclusion because of limited information,” the CP said. The police chief also said that the police has registered 751 FIRs, which indicates a fair dealing. “While we do not differentiate a complainant based on caste or religion, it may be mentioned to clear any doubt in the minds of people questioning our probe, that more than 451 FIRs were registered on complaints of a minority community and 190 FIRs by other community,” the Delhi Police chief added in his letter.

