Mind over matters

You know what they say about the plans of mice and men. When Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah and ex-Zomato chief of staff Pooja Khanna, started Mindhouse, a meditation- based mental wellness company, based in Gurugram, the company is aimed at providing meditation-based mental health solutions to urban Indians, with techniques that help combat stress, improve sleep patterns, sharpen focus and increase ove r a l l productivity. “We had initially planned to roll out an app at the end of 2020, because we wanted to first get our offline spaces and sessions optimised.

However, with the pandemic coming in, we had to go into overdrive to create the app as we had to shift to a completely online model,” says Chaddah, noting, “We managed to roll out a bare bones version by April, but the final app, the one which we had originally envisioned should be ready over the next two weeks and we’ll start marketing it aggressively.” Chaddah spent a decade with Zomato, right from its inception in 2008 till 2018; he stepped away from an operational role, but retains a position on its board of directors. “The need for proper mental health care in the country has reached a boiling point.

And when Pooja and I left Zomato at roughly the same time and were thinking about starting a new project, the need to address this issue seemed the most pressing,” says Chaddha, noting how western countries are way ahead in the field, applying the latest techniques to help people suffering from stress, anxiety and other forms of mental distress. For all the damage that pandemic has done it has at least propelled the mental health care field in India by at least a few years, according to Chaddha.

“The relationship between one’s state of mind and workplace productivity has never been more in focus and apparent as both companies and employees have seen over the past several months,” emphasises Chaddha, adding, “Indeed, we’re already working with some companies that wanted to get the app for their employees, and many more have also expressed interest and we’re in talks with them.” Today, Mindhouse hosts live guided meditation sessions on its mobile app delivered by trained instructors. They also offer yoga classes, as well as a catalogue of pre-recorded audio content.

Built for beginners and advanced meditators alike, the app recommends content based on the user’s selected goals from sleep, patience, focus, relaxed mind and relaxed body, and their past experience in meditation. It aims to replicate an offline class experience with live classes, by building a variety of interactive features. These features will be designed to help users build a routine, communicate easily with the instructors, and forge a sense of communi ty with fellow meditators.

