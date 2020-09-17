STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

86-year-old woman becomes one of Delhi's oldest cadaveric donors by saving man's life

According to Apollo Hospital, the 42-year-old recipient  was a patient of Hepatitis C and had suffered from liver failure and was in urgent need of a transplant. 

Published: 17th September 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Keralites are no longer keen on donating organs

Image used for representational purpose for Organ donation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  An 86-year-old woman, who was a doctor, became one of the oldest cadaveric donors in the city by donating her liver and kidney at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital after her death, which in turn saved the life of a 42-year-old man.

A resident of South Delhi, the woman was declared brain dead on September 12 at a city hospital after suffering from an acute stroke after which the family expressed keenness to fulfill her wish of donating her liver and kidney after death.

According to Apollo Hospital, the 42-year-old recipient was a patient of Hepatitis C and had suffered from liver failure and was in urgent need of a transplant. “The usual acceptable age for a cadaver organ transplant is 65 years. People beyond that age are considered as marginal donors. They are only eligible for cadaver organ donation after evaluation of organ health, owing to possible pre-existing co-morbid conditions,” said Dr Neerav Goyal, senior consultant, Liver Transplant, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, who led the transplant.

“When we got to know that there is a cadaver donor for the liver, we decided to evaluate the organ to examine whether it would be suitable for donation. The biopsy revealed that the lady had a perfectly healthy liver, hence we decided to perform the procedure. The organ was transported to the hospital and a successful procedure for liver transplant was done,” Dr Goyal added. Four days since the transplant, the patient’s body has responded well and after compulsory post-transplant care the patient will be discharged, the hospital stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
organ donation Delhi liver transplant
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp