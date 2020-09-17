STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riots: Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal gets bail but to remain in jail in another case

The court further observed that Narwal did not pose any flight risk and all the witnesses in the case were either police officers or protected witnesses.

Published: 17th September 2020 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots: Shops of Muslims in Hindu-dominated area vandalized (Credits: Sana Shakil/EPS)

Violent communal clashes were witnessed in Delhi in February 2020 in the backdrop of anti-CAA protests. (File |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal in a case related to the February 24 northeast Delhi riots.

She, however, will not be released as she has also been booked under the stringent UAPA in another case related to the riots.

The Delhi Police has accused Narwal of instigating the riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, while granting the bail, noted that the video shown by the prosecution showed Narwal participating in the "unlawful assembly", but it did not show anything to suggest that she indulged in or incited violence.

"Prosecution cannot say that till witnesses are examined, accused cannot be released on bail. There is no specific allegation of threat to witnesses, who are, in any case, protected and their identity concealed," the court said.

ALSO READ | Delhi riots: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet under UAPA against 15 for larger conspiracy

The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 with one surety to the like amount.

The Pinjra Tod member, however, would not be released from prison as there is another FIR registered against her under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in which the court took cognisance of the charge sheet on Thursday.

Narwal is currently lodged in Tihar central jail.

Narwal and another member of the group Devangana Kalita were arrested in the case in May this year by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder.

They were also booked under the stringent anti-terror law - Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act - in a separate case related to the communal violence, for allegedly being part of the riots.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage) was founded in 2015 with an aim to make hostels and paying guest accommodations less restrictive for women students.

