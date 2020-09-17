Delhi sees 45 per cent jump in COVID-19 containment zones in 10 days as city tally crosses 2.3 lakh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There has been an increase of 45 per cent in the number of containment zones in the national capital in the last 10 days, while home isolation cases of Covid-19 also jumped by over 50 per cent to reach 16,576 during the period, according to official data.

Between September 6 and 15, the city recorded over 4,000 daily fresh cases on six days, with September 16 registering 4,473 infections, the highest single-day spike so far.

Since the beginning of this month, both new cases and active cases have shown a steady rise, increasing the number of containment zones and home isolation cases also.

Number of home-isolation cases of Covid-19 on September 5 stood at 10,514 and it rose to 16,576 on September 15, according to figures shared by the health department. There were 1,076 containment zones on September 6, which increased to 1,637 on September 16.

Thus, since September 6, there has been an increase of over 50 per cent in home isolation cases and 45 per cent jump in the number of containment zones, compared to the figures on September 16. The number of home-isolation cases was 9,822 on September 4. On September 6, the number stood at 11,010 and for the next two days remained more than 11,000, rising steadily though.

On September 12, the home isolation cases count was 15,371 while the number of containment zones on that day stood at 1383, a marked rise in the corresponding figure of 1,076 on September 6. On September 15, the number of home isolation cases had climbed to 16,576 while the containment zones count mounted to 1560.

The government over the past several months has been laying a lot of emphasis on home-isolation, as part of its Covid management strategy.

Medical experts have been flagging that asymptomatic patients who may not have been tested, and roaming around in the open, could be one of the factors leading to rise in fresh cases in the past several days.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing with over 60,000 being conducted on September 16.