Delhi to help provide shelter to poor: Satyendar Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday wrote to Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, with regards to the order of the Supreme Court for the eviction of 48,000 slums located near the railway line, assuring full support and corporation in providing shelters to the poor.

Jain, in his letter, said both Centre and Delhi government must find land around every slum area where pucca houses can be built for the slum dwellers.

That it will require cooperation of all government agencies. The support of the agency to which the land belongs to will also be required.