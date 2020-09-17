STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Dry days’ at Delhi schools to halt breeding of mosquitoes

The move is part of the awareness campaign for school students against vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to observe “dry day” once a week during which coolers, flower pots, bird pots, water containers, stagnant water and other possible sites be checked thoroughly to prevent mosquito breeding.

“Prevention is the best method to control any disease. In order to control and prevent the outbreak of vector-borne diseases, it is essential to prevent breeding of mosquitoes and students should be made aware of this,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to school principals.

In view of the ongoing pandemic all schools are closed for students and hence all heads of schools are directed to utilise the facilities of social media and mass messaging to give instructions to students to follow at home, it added.

Wearing full-sleeved clothing, using mosquito repellents, putting wire mesh on doors and windows to prevent entry of mosquitoes, covering all water tanks with lids to prevent breeding of mosquitoes, are among the measures listed.

“Observance of dry day once in a week in all schools (preferably on last working day) during which coolers, flower pots, bird pots, water containers, any scrap, stagnant water and other possible breeding sites to be checked thoroughly for ensuring no possibility of mosquito breeding,” the DoE said.

