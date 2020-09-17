STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Use community centres for Covid testing: Delhi HC 

According to the Delhi government, there are currently 435 mohalla clinics in the city of which 400 are presently functional.

Published: 17th September 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Presently, 50-60 mohalla clinics have been conducting tests in the city (File Photo)

Presently, 50-60 mohalla clinics have been conducting tests in the city (File Photo)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi government to set up sample collection centres and testing points for Covid-19 not only at mohalla clinics but also at community centres to check the spread of the virus.

“We are of the opinion that not only mohalla clinics, but even community centres situated in residential colonies should also be roped in for setting up facilities for Covid-19 testing particularly when the number of cases are shooting up on a daily basis,” said the High Court. 

According to the Delhi government, there are currently 435 mohalla clinics in the city of which 400 are presently functional. Of these, 50-60 clinics have started conducting the Covid-19 tests in the second half of the day after OPD consultations are dealt with. The HC also asked the AAP led state government to ensure that while getting the mapping done, the density of the population and the number of containment zones in a particular area are taken into consideration.  

If there is a distance between the facilities presently set up for testing purposes and the residential areas then the dots shall be connected with the presence of mohalla clinics and community centres of the area. 
“Necessary compliances in this regard shall be made at the earliest. The requisite number of mohalla clinics and community centres shall be identified in each District and included in the mapping being undertaken by Geospatial Delhi Limited,” the HC bench added.

The bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad also asked the State govt to increase its RT-PCR testing as Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) were only 60 per cent accurate. The HC also asked an expert committee to be set up by the Lieutenant-Governor and convene a meeting on a priority basis to increase the capacity of RT/PCR testing.

The bench also noted that in the week from September 8 to 15, the testing done through RT/PCR was less than one-fourth of the total number of tests conducted and that the rest was done by the RAT process. The HC has also asked the government to file a status report along with a report of the committee in this regard and listed the matter for further hearing on September 30. In response, the Delhi government said that they will implement the orders given by the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus cases COVID 19
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp