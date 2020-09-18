20 more DIVOC labs in Delhi by 2020 end, here's everything you need to know

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

DIVOC Health that in the last week of August launched DIVOC Laboratories at Okhla – a digital diagnostic laboratory network to provide instant results for over 500 tests – is also offering TRUNAAT, RT PCR and Antigen COVID Testing pending ICMR notifications and approvals. CEO Kanav Kahol tells us more.

Excerpts:

How does the lab work?

With the help of advanced technology and testing kits, lab technicians directly go to a patients’ place, conduct tests and provide results within a few minutes.

Phlebotomists at DIVOC Laboratories

conduct tests in full PPE gear

How is it different from other labs?

DIVOC Labs uses Point of Care technology and provides 95 per cent test results at home within minutes. No other lab in India offers this service. The lab is supported by an AI-driven quality check that guides technicians on every step of diagnosis to ensure the accuracy of test results. We also offer at-home, instant diagnostics test kits, for up to 49 tests. Tests that can be conducted at doorstep include haemoglobin, blood sugar, cholesterol, dengue, uric acid, typhoid, malaria, chikungunya, influenza, COVID-19 antibody test and more.

How did you get this idea?

We realised that while the process of consultation is fast in telemedicine services, the diagnosis is still at a slower pace and obstructs the entire aim of virtual consultation. We felt that for telemedicine to be successful it is significant to have equally faster diagnostics at the doorstep. Thus, using Point of Care technology, the lab envisions enabling a digitally empowered integrated approach to diagnostics. We have also acquired the NABL accreditation.

Is this more cost-effective and safe than visiting the lab?

Yes, it allows the doctor and patient/ caretaker to get the access to the reports in a very short time frame. As a result, the doctor can start instant treatment, which, in some cases, might prove to be lifesaving. Our athome services are cost effective as it cuts the travel cost and time of visiting a lab for getting the tests done and re-visiting it to collect the reports, especially amidst the pandemic.

How can people avail of these services?

Patients can book tests by calling DIVOC Labs at +91 1149074623. Soon, we will be up with our website. Currently, we are only offering services in Delhi.

How will this concept change the healthcare system?

This innovation will enable a new generation of medicine where the operations can extend into peoples’ homes and empower a truly omnipresent vision of health. We plan to establish 20 of DIVOC Labs in India within this year.

Safety measures being taken in the wake of COVID.

We are following all interim guidelines laid down by the ICMR for collecting, handling and testing clinical specimens from patients. The phlebotomists follow full precautionary measures including PPE kits

while collecting samples and testing.