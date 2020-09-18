Construction work to impact traffic near Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The construction work for a flyover near Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi will be carried out in the next 15 days due to which traffic movement could be affected in the area, police said on Friday.

Taking to twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about the ongoing construction work for the flyover near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT and advised them to use alternative routes.

For traffic coming from Ashram towards Rajghat, the police have suggested the commuters to take DND, Mayur Vihar, Akshardham to reach Ring Road.

Likewise, for traffic coming towards DND to reach New Delhi, they can either commute from Noida via Akshardham and reach Ring Road or from DND they can go towards Barapullah, the traffic police said.