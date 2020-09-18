Delhi government forcing colleges to pay salaries from students' fund, alleges DUPA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Principal’s Association (DUPA) on Thursday accused the AAP government of forcing colleges fully funded by it to pay salaries from the students’ fund, saying this would amount to misappropriation.

In an online briefing on Thursday, DUPA said, “It is clearly mentioned in every sanction letter that funds cannot be transferred from one head to the other. How come the Deputy CM is asking the colleges to pay the salaries from the Student’ Society Fund, which is collected from the students for specific activities and purpose?”.

“It is a matter of concern, as to the basis of identifying the Six colleges for Special Audit — Is it because the Members of their choice could not be elected as Chairperson in the Governing Body of these colleges? — If that is so, it amounts to scuttling the democratic process. It is needless to say that Accounts of all the funds are maintained by the college as per Accounting Norms of University Grants Commission (UGC) and GFR,”said DUPA.

According to the DUPA, the government had released a grant of `245 crore to the 12 colleges fully funded by it. The requirement for the financial year 2020-21 stands at `270 crore, which has been calculated by adding 10 per cent on account of increment and DA.

“Ideally, 75 per cent of the required grant (`270 crore) i.e. `202.5 crores, should have been released before July, 2020, whereas only `37.5 crore has been released till date. This is violation of pattern of assistance for release of Grant-in-aid to 100 per cent funded colleges,’ communicated to us by the Directorate of Higher Education, Delhi government in January this year,” they said.

Reacting to DUPA’s assertions, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a statement questioned the source of funds for these colleges and said when they have sufficient money in their fixed deposits, then why are they struggling to pay salaries to staffers. He said, “The money is not provided by the Delhi government to deposit in the FD. Some colleges have FDs that have up to `15 to 30 crore.”