STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi now has SSR Road, named after late actor

“Residents of Ward 59-S in South Delhi’s Andrews Ganj area would identify the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Published: 18th September 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After Bihar’s Purnea, national capital too got a road named after the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Road number 8 from Andrews Ganj to Indira Camp has been renamed as ‘Sushant Singh Rajput Marg.’ The actor died in June Abhishek Dutt, Congress Councillor from South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday had proposed the road naming and renaming committee of the south municipal corporation which got approved on Thursday.

“Residents of Ward 59-S in South Delhi’s Andrews Ganj area would identify the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The residents are cricket lovers and for them Sushant is Dhoni and these people love and respect him. And therefore I had appealed for renaming it,” said Abhishek Dutt.

In the letter, Dutt said that the majority of the residents in that ward are from Bihar or associated with the state, who were fond of the late actor. In July, a road in Sushant’s hometown Purnea in Bihar was named after him. The road that goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk is now be called SSR road.

However, Dutt denied any link of this decision with the upcoming Bihar elections.  “Let’s not play politics over his death. There are a lot of youth from Bihar in my area and they are strong cricket lovers and youngsters have strong liking for him. He is someone whose death has been badly handled by people. Every road naming we do is on people who have contributed towards society. We have a Rajesh Khanna park in my ward.  And I personally feel there are bigger issues for Bihar elections,” added Dutt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp