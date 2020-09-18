Delhi now has SSR Road, named after late actor

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Bihar’s Purnea, national capital too got a road named after the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Road number 8 from Andrews Ganj to Indira Camp has been renamed as ‘Sushant Singh Rajput Marg.’ The actor died in June Abhishek Dutt, Congress Councillor from South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday had proposed the road naming and renaming committee of the south municipal corporation which got approved on Thursday.

“Residents of Ward 59-S in South Delhi’s Andrews Ganj area would identify the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The residents are cricket lovers and for them Sushant is Dhoni and these people love and respect him. And therefore I had appealed for renaming it,” said Abhishek Dutt.

In the letter, Dutt said that the majority of the residents in that ward are from Bihar or associated with the state, who were fond of the late actor. In July, a road in Sushant’s hometown Purnea in Bihar was named after him. The road that goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk is now be called SSR road.

However, Dutt denied any link of this decision with the upcoming Bihar elections. “Let’s not play politics over his death. There are a lot of youth from Bihar in my area and they are strong cricket lovers and youngsters have strong liking for him. He is someone whose death has been badly handled by people. Every road naming we do is on people who have contributed towards society. We have a Rajesh Khanna park in my ward. And I personally feel there are bigger issues for Bihar elections,” added Dutt.