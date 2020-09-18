STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kejriwal government directs Delhi schools to depute teachers for polio immunisation programme

The target of programme will be to identify and cover each and every child of less than five years of age, a senior Directorate of Education official said.

Published: 18th September 2020 04:24 PM

A child taking polio medication

A child taking polio medication

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed its schools to depute teachers to coordinate with health workers for a polio immunisation programme scheduled on September 20.

The target of programme will be to identify and cover each and every child of less than five years of age, a senior Directorate of Education (DoE) official said.

"The schools' principals should identify and depute teachers for coordinating with health workers," the official said.

"Students should also be engaged to voluntarily become members of the 'polio sena'.

'Prabhat pheries' should be taken out in strict compliance of COVID-19 prevention guidelines," the official said.

Principals have been asked to dedicate a room in the school which has a fan, a table and four chairs to health workers and also ensure that the "room should be easily accessible for all, and toilet facility should be accessible and drinking water arrangements be made", the official said.

