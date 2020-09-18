STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

LNJP Hospital opens child-friendly coronavirus ward

Facility fitted with seven TVs & has provision for outdoor activities

Published: 18th September 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

The special Covid-19 care ward for children at LNJP Hospital is the first-of-its-kind facility among any Delhi government hospital | express

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in Delhi has come up with a special Covid-19 ward for children, the first-of-its-kind among any government hospital in the city. “We get many children who get separated from their parents in the hospital in cases where the father or mother is moved to ICU or requires ventilation if their condition deteriorates.

In such cases, the child are left alone. Children with Covid-19 usually don’t need ventilation or oxygen. Also, the pattern of living in most families is nuclear, so they would feel secluded and miss parents. And therefore we thought of coming up with this special ward so that their attention can be diverted,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director, Lok Nayak Hospital.

The children's ward with a theme of ‘From Suffering to Happiness’ can hold up to 40 patients. It has got seven large-screen television sets where cartoons are played to divert their minds. The rooms have been decorated with balloons and there is a provision for outdoor activities which include swings and seesaws among others. Children from the age group of 1 to 14 are to be kept in this ward.

ALSO READ | Plea in Delhi HC against order to reserve beds for COVID patients

“Many kids are negative but parents are positive. Where will they go? We understood their emotions. Most children only have a mild form of the  illness, and less than 5 per cent of all such cases are  admitted. We did some homework and then started the project. Only a few of them develop complications, otherwise, most are asymptomatic.

If anyone has an immunodeficiency problem or birth defect, they have some serious illness and those cases are complicated and require seperate attention. The idea to open such a ward was also encouraged by both the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain,” said Dr Kumar.So far, the hospital was trying to keep the children happy by providing them with good food and made sure that nurses were spending time with them, but that was not sufficient enough to console them.

“The asymptomatic children can play around and stay engaged in some activity. We have child psychologists but they are only available till 5 pm. Other than that, we are also conducting a study on the impact of Covid-19 on children and their psychological behaviour,” Dr Kumar said. 

Most children with Covid-19 asymptomatic
According to Dr Kumar, most children diagnosed with Covid-19 are asymptomatic and do not develop any severe complications. Only 5 per cent of all such cases require hospitalisation. Ones with immunodeficiency problems  or birth defects may require separate medical attention

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID patients Covid ward LNJP Hospital Delhi coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp