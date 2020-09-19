STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

50-year-old man kills self in Delhi's Dilshad Garden area

A country-made pistol was found lying on his chest and there was a gunshot wound to his head

Published: 19th September 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead in his car on Saturday in Dilshad Garden area of Shahdara district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Taneja, a resident of Pocket-A, Dilshad Garden, they said.

He was a postal assistant in Jhilmil Industrial Area, police said.

The information regarding the incident was received on Saturday morning, they said.

Police reached the spot and found the body of Taneja lying on the driver's seat of the car parked near his flat, a senior police officer said.

"A country-made pistol was found lying on his chest and there was a gunshot wound to his head. Taneja was suffering from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) for almost last 15 years," the officer said.

Police said he was getting treatment from a hospital for the mental health condition.

No suicide note has been recovered, police said.

The statements of relatives and neighbours have been recorded where no foul play has been suspected, police said.

The car and the pistol have been taken into possession and the body has been preserved for the post-mortem at GTB Hospital.

Necessary legal action is being taken, they added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp