STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

CCTVs ‘not safe’ in Delhi, government asks PWD for better alarm & lock system

The RWAs will take immediate action and inform concerned officials to get a new camera installed,” said an official. 

Published: 19th September 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV cameras

CCTV cameras

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CCTV cameras, supposed to provide safety to the public, are not safe in the national capital. About 74 CCTV cameras installed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government across the city have been stolen or destroyed. 

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Delhi Government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to take strict action by providing alarm and additional lock system to secure these cameras and their parts. 

“The alarm will alert the RWAs and officials at the Command Centre as soon as anyone tries to open the box or CCTV cameras. The RWAs will take immediate action and inform concerned officials to get a new camera installed,” said an official.  Also, no one will be allowed to repair the CCTV system without prior confirmation from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which maintains the CCTV cameras, or the concerned authority. 

According to sources, along with the cameras, other parts of the CCTV system such as sim card, hard disk, etc have also been stolen and destroyed.  The contract for maintenance of these CCTV cameras is given to BEL and as per the contract, all equipment is under insurance. Thus, as soon as any error will be reported in the application or at the command centre, BEL shall install a new CCTV camera, said an official. 

The Resident welfare Associations (RWAs) has also been asked to ensure that no one is allowed to touch the CCTV without the presence of its representative or a resident. One member of RWA and the house that has a supply connection to the CCTV and the wifi will be given the viewing rights. “They will only be able to view and not delete. If they find any errors in views of the recording, they shall immediately alert the officials,” said an official. 

When asked about the theft of CCTV cameras, a Delhi Police official said that such petty crimes are often committed by drug addicts. In some cases, some thieves also removed the CCTV to escape the law, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCTV cameras AAP Delhi Government
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp