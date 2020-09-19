STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government’s ambitious app-based bus services project to get cabinet nod

Welcoming the Delhi government’s ‘app-based premium bus aggregators’ scheme, experts said that the policy will prove to be a game changer for women safety in the national capital.

Published: 19th September 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Corporation, Delhi buses

Image of DTC buses used for representational purpose (File | EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Welcoming the Delhi government’s ‘app-based premium bus aggregators’ scheme, experts said that the policy will prove to be a game-changer for women safety in the national capital. The project which has been in the pipeline for over four years, is expected to get the nod in the next cabinet meeting. The policy first proposed in 2016, didn’t get the then L-G Najeeb Jung’s clearance. 

The main aim of the scheme is to reduce vehicular pollution by attracting office goers, who use their personal cars or two wheelers for commuting.  DTC is likely to rope in a developer for creating a mobile application that will function as an aggregator. The buses may be of different sizes and there will be no standing passengers.

These buses are likely to start operation in the next two months. “Currently, such services are there in Japan, Singapore and South Asian countries. The scheme will largely help in the reduction of private cars and two-wheelers on roads and will also help in decongestion,” said Anil Chikkara, a transport expert. 

The buses will have CCTV cameras and will be monitored through GPS from the department’s control room, the daily mentioned. Another expert, Rajeev Sharad, Urban Force Solutions pvt ltd, Director and former consultant to transport department, said, “This bus will act as gamechanger for passengers especially working women.

It will save time with providing comfort, convenient and more importantly safety. They will be monitored by a control room centrally and regionally and you can also share the route map to keep a track.” The buses services will be operated across Delhi-NCR. Currently, there are 5,500 buses in DTC and Cluster services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government DTC
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp