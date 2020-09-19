STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Leaderless, rudderless Delhi University

The much-delayed admissions to Delhi University have begun. The next few days’ headlines will be about the big rush by students, the high cut-offs, etc.

Published: 19th September 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University

By Sidharth Mishra
Express News Service

The much-delayed admissions to Delhi University have begun. The next few days’ headlines will be about the big rush by students, the high cut-offs, etc. However, once the admissions are done, the university would be conveniently forgotten, especially as far as any good news is concerned. Thereafter, it would be about candidates splurging during the students’ union elections and the teachers being perennially in agitation mode over one issue or other. 

However, even these agitating teachers have rarely fought a ‘do or die’ battle over any issue in past years. Their agitations are largely in blackmail mode and are withdrawn as soon as they are placated with individual favours.  How else would an issue like the non-payment of salary to the teachers and staff of the 12 colleges get dragged on for so long without any solution? Finally, the teachers went to court and got some relief.

While the teachers and employees have faced the brunt of the unjustifiable action of the Delhi Government, the fact also remains that the situation has arisen because the University has remained completely leaderless and rudderless in the past five years. The present Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh K Tyagi has been more conspicuous by his absence than his actions. The issue of non-payment of salary should have been taken by the V-C with the Delhi Government. Any other V-C would have defended his teachers and taken up the matter with the Centre. However,

The V-C has not paid heed to the matter even as Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia has claimed that the crisis has been Tyagi’s making. The Vice-Chancellor functions via a council of Deans, Directors and Pro-VCs. He/she is assisted by the Registrar and Finance Officer in administrative matters. DU, all through Tyagi’s tenure, has not seen a fully-functional team and the appointed people have also been holding other responsibilities.

Can a university be governed in such an ad hoc manner without facing academic setbacks? DU, in the past few years, has been living just on its traditions and the past laurels. Several colleges are functioning under officiating principals. In most colleges, the teaching-learning work is being done by ad hoc faculty members. During the present V-C’s tenure, we saw students protest against the lack of teaching-learning infrastructure for the first time.

The courses are being run on outdated syllabi. The BA (Honors) course in Journalism is a case in point. While most journalism schools affiliated to Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) have embraced newer and larger topics of mass communication and digital media, DU is stuck on an age-old syllabus. Any educational institution needs to make consistent progress and update regularly to remain. After five years of ad-hocism, there is no doubt that Delhi University is staring at a gloomy future.

Sidharth Mishra
Author & President, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp