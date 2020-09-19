STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Sedition charge for exposing Yogi government’: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday raised the issue of sedition charges being filed against him in Uttar Pradesh in Parliament.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference at party office in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday raised the issue of sedition charges being filed against him in Uttar Pradesh in Parliament. He alleged that the case has been filed against him after he exposed the corruption and scams taking place under the Yogi Adityanath government. Singh said he will visit UP on Sunday and get himself arrested.

Soon after Singh raised the issue, 37 MPs belonging to 12 different political parties wrote to the Rajya Sabha Chairman who ensured the House that a probe in this matter. “I know I will be sent to jail soon because I exposed the Yogi government. Why, just because I raised the issue of killings and scams in UP,” Singh said on Friday. He said that he has dedicated his whole life to the nation and will continue to expose the casteist mindset of a corrupt BJP government. 

“This is a politically motivated sedition case. The main reason for the Yogi government’s action of filing a sedition case against me is because I am continuously raising his voice on the violence and atrocities against Brahmins and Dalits in UP,” the AAP MP said.

Singh, who is in charge of the Uttar Pradesh unit of his party, has been continuously attacking the Yogi government and BJP alleging atrocities by the police. He has accused the Uttar Pradesh CM of supporting “criminals” and branded him as a casteist. 

“I have given my whole life for the welfare of people but today the UP government is claiming that I am an anti-national. Every section and community is unhappy with the Yogi government. I have also raised the issue of massive corruption by the Yogi government in buying corona kits that is why these cases have been made up against me,” said Singh.

