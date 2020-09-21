STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Better understanding of data can help in planning, policy making: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Better planning and policy making can be done in the public interest only through better understanding of data, Manish Sisodia said.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Better planning and policy making can be done in the public interest only through better understanding of data, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

Sisodia made the comments at the inauguration of a week-long 'Advanced Data Analysis Capacity Development Program' for 25 officials from Delhi government's planning and statistics department.

"We have plenty of data, but the important thing is to understand it. Its method of analysis, maintenance, and processing should be such that it helps us to meet future needs. Often we hear about policy failure.

"The reason for this is that while making policies, the officials do not know about its total number of beneficiaries. Advanced data analysis helps in giving clarity on these things. A deeper understanding of the data will lead to better planning," he said.

The deputy chief minister said if we can identify how many one-year-old children we currently have in Delhi, then only we will be able to estimate the total number of classrooms required to accommodate those children in the first grade after six years.

"If we estimate how many children are there in the first class today and how many seats of class XII will be required after 12 years, then we will be able to plan the infrastructure needs accordingly," he added.

The programme will cover various subjects, including data validation, visual analytical tools, descriptive analysis and predictive analysis, and is being conducted in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Public Administration.

"Planning department officials need a deeper understanding of this. Our planning department should be well equipped with every kind of data which our departments, ministers and officers may need in future. Our planning department has such a competent team that can provide clean data as per our requirement within two hours," he said.

"Implementation of GST brought in big changes in jobs across different sectors where certain industries completely disappeared from Delhi and in some other sectors, job prospects increased significantly. Such type of data is also extremely helpful.

"Our planning department has to become an expert of data. It is your responsibility to provide clean data to all the departments of the government as per their needs on an immediate basis," Sisodia added.

