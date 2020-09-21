Delhi metro gets new director of business development

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pramit Kumar Garg on Sunday took over the charge of director, business development of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

According to a release, Garg is an officer of the 1992 batch of Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) and has been associated with DMRC since 2002 in various capacities including executive director, consultancy business.

He is a Civil Engineer from the University of Roorkee (now IIT) and has a post-graduate from IIT (Delhi). He also has a vast experience of 27 years with distinction in various capacities in Indian Railways as well as in project execution and implementation in urban environment and consultancy business in DMRC.

Moreover, Garg received the ‘Project Leader of the Year’ award in 2019 from Project Management Association, India for the efficient completion of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro line.