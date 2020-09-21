Remain cautious of both dengue, COVID 19: CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked the citizens of the national capital to be cautious of both dengue and coronavirus and spread awareness about measures to prevent the vector-borne disease as government’s dengue awareness campaign ‘10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute’ entered its third week on Sunday.

Kejriwal said collective efforts will help Delhi defeat dengue-like last year where there was a significant decrease in the number of cases. “Right now, we are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic but it is also the season when dengue cases increase significantly. We have to be cautious about both dengue and coronavirus,” he said.

“Citizens must help in spreading awareness about measures to prevent dengue. They must pick up the phone and call 10 of their friends and relatives and advise them on the good practices such as draining stagnant water and replacing it,” he said.

“They must also advise their friends and relatives to take all measures to remain safe from coronavirus,” he added. He later tweeted, “Delhi will defeat dengue again. On the third Sunday of the campaign at 10 am, I checked my house and replaced stagnant water.

You must also check your house every Sunday and ask your 10 friends/relatives to do the same.” Last year, similar cooperation and collective measures from all RWAs, religious and cultural associations, ministers, MLAs, public leaders and influencers had played a huge role in reducing the impact of dengue in the city.