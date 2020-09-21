STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tourist guide gang-raped in hotel room in Lutyens' Delhi; one held

The police officer said the room where the crime took place was booked under the name of two businessmen.

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old tourist guide was allegedly raped by two men at a hotel in Lutyens' Delhi on the pretext of giving her loan at subsidised rates, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday night, they said.

The victim, who works as a tourist guide-cum-booking agent, was approached by the accused who called her to the hotel on the pretext of giving her loan at subsidised rates, police said.

The woman was allegedly gang-raped by the accused inside the hotel room.

She approached police with her complaint on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered at Connaught Place Police Station under IPC Section 376D (gang-rape), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against six persons, including a woman.

"One of the accused, Manoj Sharma, a resident of Malviya Nagar, has been arrested in connection with the incident," Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said.

Sharma is a contractor by profession, the officer said.

The police officer said the room where the crime took place was booked under the name of two businessmen.

Further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to arrest the other accused, he added.

