Delhi sees more than 600 new containment zones added in 10 days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in the national capital, the Delhi government’s isolation policy has led to the creation of more than 600 containment zones in the last 10 days, taking the total number of such zones to 1,889.

According to a report by the revenue department, on September 10 there were 1,272 containment zones in Delhi and as per the latest report shared there are at least 1,889 containment zones in the national capital which is a rise of 617 zones.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had spoken about the test, track and isolate strategy of the government to win the war against coronavirus. As per this strategy, the Delhi government is focused on monitoring hotspots and case outbursts in specific areas of the national capital.

However, some officials at the district level have expressed various difficulties that are arising due to this strategy. They believe monitoring such a large number of containment zones could give rise to bigger problems.

Of all the 11 revenue districts, South West Delhi continues to maintain its position as number one in the number of containment zones created. As per the latest report, there are 328 hotspots in this district, while second in line is West Delhi which currently has 229 containment zones. The North Delhi district has the third-highest number of such zones at 200.

Till date, a total of 3,260 hotspots have been identified out of which 1,371 have been de-contained. The revenue department report further shows that since June 21, 2,926 containment zones have been created in the national capital.

While the latest sero survey data suggests that lakhs of Delhiites have already been infected by coronavirus, active cases continue to soar.