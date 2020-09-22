STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

New routes to ease traffic near Delhi's Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan

Traffic Police issues advisory regarding vehicular moment on Ring Road to ease congestion

Published: 22nd September 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Suggested routes to take.

Suggested routes to take. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the heavy traffic jams due to the ongoing construction near Ashram Chowk and at the Sarai Kale Khan flyover, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding major route diversions on the Ring Road to ease congestion and reduce stoppage time. 

The PWD is constructing an underpass at Ashram Chowk expected to be completed by April-May next year. About 2.8 lakh passenger car units (PCU) pass through Ashram Chowk amounting to an average of 11,600 PCUs per hour. 

As per the suggested route plan, all vehicles going towards Sarita Vihar, Faridabad, Badarpur towards Ashram via Moolchand flyover will have to take a right turn under the Lajpat Nagar flyover onto Captain Gaur Marg. The commuters have been asked to take the left loop across the Modi Mill flyover and descend onto Mathura Road near Sukhdev Vihar to continue their journey. 

Cars and two-wheelers coming from Noida and Sarai Kale Khan and going towards Faridabad, Badarpur and Sarita Vihar will have to take a left turn on CV Raman Marg and use Mata Mandir Marg or Johar Marg to take Mathura Road. 

Goods vehicles on Ring Road approaching Ashram Chowk from Sarai Kale Khan/Noida instead of turning left onto Mathura Road, can go straight over the Ashram flyover and turn left onto Capt Gaur Marg by taking the at grade road along Lajpat Nagar flyover. “The goods vehicle coming from Badarpur/Faridabad on Mathura Road has been asked to take Modi Mill Flyover near CRRI Flyover and take a U-turn from below the flyover at Kalkaji Mandir,” said a senior officer. 

The police will also erect directional and diversional signboards at selected locations to facilitate the commuters. The work at Sarai Kale Khan flyover is expected to continue for another two weeks. Due to the ongoing construction work in different parts, only one carriageway is in use. 

“All traffic coming from Ashram and Barapullah can go staright along the at grade road of the flyover. Traffic bound for NH-24, Ghaziabad and East Delhi and descending from Barapullah approaching Sarai Kale Khan will take the DND flyway and then use Mayur Vihar Pusta Road to rejoin NH24 or reach Vikas Marg,” the police said. 

Traffic coming from Ashram and bound to North, North-West, Sonipat, Karnal and goods vehicle coming from Ashram towards Sarai Kale Khan will take DND flyover compulsorily.

Su

More from Delhi
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi traffic
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp