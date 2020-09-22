New routes to ease traffic near Delhi's Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the heavy traffic jams due to the ongoing construction near Ashram Chowk and at the Sarai Kale Khan flyover, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding major route diversions on the Ring Road to ease congestion and reduce stoppage time.

The PWD is constructing an underpass at Ashram Chowk expected to be completed by April-May next year. About 2.8 lakh passenger car units (PCU) pass through Ashram Chowk amounting to an average of 11,600 PCUs per hour.

As per the suggested route plan, all vehicles going towards Sarita Vihar, Faridabad, Badarpur towards Ashram via Moolchand flyover will have to take a right turn under the Lajpat Nagar flyover onto Captain Gaur Marg. The commuters have been asked to take the left loop across the Modi Mill flyover and descend onto Mathura Road near Sukhdev Vihar to continue their journey.

Cars and two-wheelers coming from Noida and Sarai Kale Khan and going towards Faridabad, Badarpur and Sarita Vihar will have to take a left turn on CV Raman Marg and use Mata Mandir Marg or Johar Marg to take Mathura Road.

Goods vehicles on Ring Road approaching Ashram Chowk from Sarai Kale Khan/Noida instead of turning left onto Mathura Road, can go straight over the Ashram flyover and turn left onto Capt Gaur Marg by taking the at grade road along Lajpat Nagar flyover. “The goods vehicle coming from Badarpur/Faridabad on Mathura Road has been asked to take Modi Mill Flyover near CRRI Flyover and take a U-turn from below the flyover at Kalkaji Mandir,” said a senior officer.

The police will also erect directional and diversional signboards at selected locations to facilitate the commuters. The work at Sarai Kale Khan flyover is expected to continue for another two weeks. Due to the ongoing construction work in different parts, only one carriageway is in use.

“All traffic coming from Ashram and Barapullah can go staright along the at grade road of the flyover. Traffic bound for NH-24, Ghaziabad and East Delhi and descending from Barapullah approaching Sarai Kale Khan will take the DND flyway and then use Mayur Vihar Pusta Road to rejoin NH24 or reach Vikas Marg,” the police said.

Traffic coming from Ashram and bound to North, North-West, Sonipat, Karnal and goods vehicle coming from Ashram towards Sarai Kale Khan will take DND flyover compulsorily.

