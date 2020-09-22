No protests allowed in Delhi till September 30

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday said no demonstrations would be allowed in the national capital till September 30, citing an earlier order of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The missive came as the political parties as well as farmer bodies have intensified their agitation against the three agriculture Bills passed by Parliament.

The DDMA on Monday clarified that all social, cultural and political functions along with large gatherings and congregations in Delhi are prohibited till September 30. In a communication to deputy home secretary, Delhi government, DDMA’s additional CEO Rajesh Goyal referred to the order dated June 6 according to which all social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions as well other gatherings and congregations were prohibited across the city.

Only marriage related gatherings up of a maximum 50 people and funeral and last rites gatherings of 20 people at the most are allowed.

Despite the orders, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee held a protest against the farm Bills at Janpath. The police detained over 40 Congress leaders and workers, including state president Anil Kumar, who were marching towards Parliament.