SayThankYou: Cadbury Dairy Milk's campaign to make every run count

As India gears up for the cricket season, Cadbury Dairy Milk has partnered with the Mumbai Indians team to acknowledge the unacknowledged with a ‘#SayThankYou’ initiative.

“The brand will double the total runs scored in all Mumbai Indians matches to provide health insurance for daily wage earners through its NGO partner Nirmana,” adds Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director – Marketing (Chocolates), Insights & Analytics, Mondelez India.

Viswanathan says, “This is in continuation of the generosity journey where recently Cadbury Dairy Milk has committed part proceeds of its Limited-Edition ‘Thank You’ Bar towards supporting insurance for 17,000 daily wagers.”

As part of the campaign, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have come together to say a heartfelt #Thank You to those who work tirelessly behind the scenes to support the Mumbai Indian team through a video.

“Cricket being one of India’s biggest passions, we wanted to use the platform of T20 to inspire our consumers to ‘Say thank you to those who make our lives easier’. We are excited to have one of India’s favourite team join us in this journey of expressing gratitude,” addsViswanathan.