Student activist alleges mental harassment in Delhi jail

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gulfisha Fatima, a student activist arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case related to the violence in northeast Delhi, alleged being subjected to communal slurs and mental harassment by jail authorities before a court on Monday.

Fatima, currently lodged in Tihar jail, made the submissions before the Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat when she was produced through video conferencing in the case.

Fatima alleged that she was being discriminated against by the staff in the jail. “Ever since I was brought here I have been constantly facing discrimination by the jail staff. They called me educated terrorist and are hurling communal slurs at me. I am facing mental harassment here. If I hurt myself, only jail authorities will be responsible for it,” she alleged.

After Fatima’s submissions directly to the court, the judge asked her lawyer to file an application regarding this.The court had earlier taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed in the case related to the conspiracy in the riots and summoned all 15 accused to appear before it.

With PTI inputs