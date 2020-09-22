STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

With 32 more deaths, Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 5000-mark

Based on the data of the last 10 days, the current death rate as on Monday is 0.83 per cent, a marginal increase compared to the data on September 12 which was 0.68 per cent.

Published: 22nd September 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Masks, covid-19

Image for representation (File photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With 32 more Covid-19 patients succumbing to the deadly virus in the past 24 hours, the fatality count in the national capital crossed the 5,000-mark on Monday. As per the daily state health bulletin, the total tally now stands at stands at 5,014.As new cases of coronavirus continue to rise, the number of deaths per day has also gone up. In the past seven days, fatalities have ranged between the 30 to 40 every day, with more than 240 deaths being registered in one week.

Based on the data of the last 10 days, the current death rate as on Monday is 0.83 per cent, a marginal increase compared to the data on September 12 which was 0.68 per cent.At the beginning of the month, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said that the daily death rate in the city is not only the lowest in the country but also across the world. The fatality rate in Delhi is 1.4 per cent, which is lower than the national fatality rate which lies at 1.7 per cent.

Although the city is seeing a rise in per day count of those succumbing to the infection, the case fatality rate of Delhi has rather dipped compared to previous months - while it was 3.12 per cent in July, in August it fell more to 2.54 per cent and currently it stands at 2.04 per cent. 

Health Minister Satyendra Jain also emphasised that people travelling from other states to the city have contributed to sizeable increase in number of cases. “Around 30 per cent Covid-19 patients admitted to Delhi hospitals are from outside the city,” he said. Epidemiologist Chandrakant Lahriya stated that hospitals are better equipped to tackle critical cases.

“We should look at the proportion of cases. If we look at the fatality rate, that has come down. Recently, the count has gone up but we should not be looking at per day cases and the deaths should not be counted on face value. As far as the rising number of new positives are concerned that is primarily because of the increase in testing rates and citizens of Delhi not following safety norms,” he said. 

More from Delhi
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi covid 19 COVID 19 Delhi
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp