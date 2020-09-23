STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central government’s PM-UDAY scheme moving at snail’s pace

Of total 3.18 lakh registrations, only 1,533 conveyance deeds issued by officials

Published: 23rd September 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Housing, colonies

The scheme can benefit 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies | file

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government’s ambitious scheme — Pradhan Mantri - Unauthorised Colony in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM-UDAY) to grant ownership rights for properties in unauthorized colonies, is moving at a slow pace. Till Friday, about 3.18 lakh property owners registered themselves to seek benefit under the scheme, which constitutes for roughly 25 percent of all unauthorised properties in the illegal colonies of the national capital.

According to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials, there are about 12.5 lakh structures including residential dwelling units in 1,731 settlements across the city, which came up on government or agricultural land. As per the DDA’s official statement, in about nine months since the launch of the scheme, it has issued 1,533 conveyance deeds or authorisation slips, which is just 0.48 per cent of all registrations.

The scheme was announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs before the Assembly elections in Delhi last year for which the DDA was appointed as the nodal agency to execute the scheme. “The development has been satisfactory so far. The process had come to a halt due to coronavirus lockdown. However, we are regularly holding several awareness camps and meetings with resident welfare associations in such colonies,” said an official. 

Between August 29 and September 20, several camps were organised at different locations such as Hardev Nagar Burari (Laxmi Nagar), Roshanpura (Dwarka), Valmiki Colony (Dhamsa), Dabur Enclave Jafarpura (Dwarka), Mahila Park Patel Nagar (Dwarka), Ramgarh Jagirpur (Pitampura), and Madhur Vihar (Laxmi Nagar). The DDA, in addition to 28 help desks, is operating Common Service Centres (CSCs) to facilitate and render all necessary assistance for conferment of ownership rights.

“The DDA has tied up with Common Service Centre (CSC) e-Governance Services India Limited, a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics & IT managing the CSC scheme, for carrying out online registration of citizens under the  PM-UDAY scheme,” said the DDA official.

