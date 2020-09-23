STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Coronavirus fallout: Dussehra in Delhi without Ravan this year

Covid-19 could take the sheen off the Dussehra festival in the national capital. 

Published: 23rd September 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Artisans who make hundreds of Ravan effigies each season said that they have received just one order for an effigy

Artisans who make hundreds of Ravan effigies each season said that they have received just one order for an effigy

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Covid-19 could take the sheen off the Dussehra festival in the national capital. Artisans from Tagore Garden, Beriwala Bagh, Subhash Nagar and Chhatriwala Park ares of the national capital who make hundreds of Ravan effigies each season said that they have received just one order for an effigy, a month ahead of the festival.

Ram Navami and Dussehra will be celebrated next month on October 25. “The lone order for the effigy has come from Haryana’s Sampla town in Rohtak. Usually, we get about 3,000 orders every year from various parts of the country and abroad, but the pandemic has hit us hard,” said Mahendra, an artisan.

Apart from the national capital, the artisans earlier have also received orders from states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and others.  Orders also come from a large number of overseas Indians in countires like the US, Indonesia, Africa, Sumatra, Malaysia and Australia.

“The unlock came as a breather for us. But the little hope vanished in the floods of Assam, a major market for bamboo sticks which are used to make Ravan’s effigies. Besides, the colourful papers used to embellish the effigies have become costlier, making our business even more challenging,” said Satpal, another artisan.

Effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad with heights ranging from five to 50 feet are made by the artisans from the national capital. The per-feet cost of an effigy is roughly around Rs 500. In the wake of a spike in corona cases in the national capital, all political, cultural and other gatherings, including public celebrations and religious gatherings have been banned in the city by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority till September 30.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dussehra festival Ram Navami Ravan
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp