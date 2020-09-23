STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMRC incurred ‘unspecified’ loss during Delhi riots, DTC damages worth over Rs 5 lakh

It said that a letter was written to DTC for seeking information regarding damages and loss to the DTC due to the anti-CAA/NRC protests and the riots between.

Published: 23rd September 2020

Atleast 53 people died and around 200 injured were injured in the riots

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The DMRC incurred huge “unspecified” revenue loss during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, while the DTC lost Rs 5.12 lakh, the police has stated in its charge sheet filed in the case related to the larger conspiracy in the riots.

“The DMRC had incurred unspecified huge revenue loss due to closure of metro stations and disruption in services. On February 25, 174 round trips and two down trips were cancelled between Maujpur-Shiv Vihar, 362 partial round trips were cancelled between Maujpur-Welcome station, 23 round trips were cancelled between Shiv Vihar-Welcome sections,” it said.

It said that a letter was written to DTC for seeking information regarding damages and loss to the DTC due to the anti-CAA/NRC protests and the riots between. The report showed that five DTC buses were damaged, and a loss of Rs 5,12,995 was incurred to DTC due to the damage of the buses.

