Ex-judges hit out at civil society members who criticized probe into Delhi riots

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several former judges have hit out at the civil society members who criticised the police investigation into the Delhi riots, saying “national integration cannot be sacrificed at the altar of wishfully disintegrative romanticism of the misguided elements.”

The group of 13 former judges, including former chief justices of three high courts, specifically referred to the criticism of Umar Khalid’s arrest by a section of activists, asserting that the former JNU student leader was not an exception to the rule of law. The former judges said they were keenly noticing a “partisan agenda-based disruptive narrative” being consistently produced by a handful of persons.