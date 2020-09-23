STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
North Delhi MCD rolls out scheme for unauthorized colonies

Officials will make all efforts to tab as maximum as possible tax payer of these localities,” said the mayor.

Published: 23rd September 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

infra_housing

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a big tax relief for unauthorized colonies that were regularised last year, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has decided to roll out an amnesty scheme to provide more relief to the residents of unauthorized regularised colonies under its jurisdiction by making relaxations in paying property tax.

Jai Prakash, Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday announced that as per terms of the scheme, taxpayers of residential properties in aforesaid colonies are required to pay the property tax for the financial year 2019-20, 2020-21 and all outstanding tax prior to the financial year 2019-20 shall be exempted.

Similarly, in the case of non-residential properties in the unauthorized regularised colonies, if the taxpayer pays outstanding property tax of the last three years and the current year the property tax arrears for the prior period shall be exempted. 

The benefit of the amnesty scheme will be available only on filing of the property tax return and making the payment of the aforesaid tax dues without any interest and penalty only till August 31. “Property tax departments of all six zones will organize special camps in these colonies in association with the respective councilors. Officials will make all efforts to tab as maximum as the possible taxpayer of these localities,” said the mayor.

