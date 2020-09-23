STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Urgently implement measures to check stubble burning: Supreme Court

Satellite imagery from space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have also shown that farmers have started burning crop residue in parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Published: 23rd September 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Stubble burning

Image of stubble burning used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Supreme Court-mandated pollution control authority wrote to Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, asking them to “urgently” implement measures to reduce stubble burning — one of the major reasons behind high levels of air pollution in Delhi during winter.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, stubble burning contributed significantly to air pollution in Delhi last year with the share of farm fire smoke in particulate matter peaking to 44 percent in the month of November.

“It has been brought to our notice that early burning of crop residue is taking place in Punjab. According to a SAFAR estimate, fire counts were 42 on September 21, around 20 on September 20 and nil on September 15,” Bhure Lal, the chairman of the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA), said in a letter to the two states.

Satellite imagery from space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have also shown that farmers have started burning crop residue in parts of Punjab and Haryana. Though farm fires have started in Punjab and neighbouring border regions, its impact on Delhi’s air quality will be minimal for the next three days since predominant winds are not supportive for transport and accumulation of pollutants, according to SAFAR, the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor.

“While the impact (of stubble burning) on air pollution is currently minimal as wind speed is high and there is dispersion, the fact is that crop burning season has started and it needs to be urgently addressed as per the directions of the Supreme Court,” said Bhure Lal. He asked the states to make all efforts to comply with the directions of the apex court which has specified that measures need to be taken for both “in-situ and ex-situ stubble management so that incidence of fire is minimised, if not eliminated”.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Pollution Control Board stubble burning
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp