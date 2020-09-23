Urgently implement measures to check stubble burning: Supreme Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Supreme Court-mandated pollution control authority wrote to Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, asking them to “urgently” implement measures to reduce stubble burning — one of the major reasons behind high levels of air pollution in Delhi during winter.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, stubble burning contributed significantly to air pollution in Delhi last year with the share of farm fire smoke in particulate matter peaking to 44 percent in the month of November.

“It has been brought to our notice that early burning of crop residue is taking place in Punjab. According to a SAFAR estimate, fire counts were 42 on September 21, around 20 on September 20 and nil on September 15,” Bhure Lal, the chairman of the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA), said in a letter to the two states.

Satellite imagery from space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have also shown that farmers have started burning crop residue in parts of Punjab and Haryana. Though farm fires have started in Punjab and neighbouring border regions, its impact on Delhi’s air quality will be minimal for the next three days since predominant winds are not supportive for transport and accumulation of pollutants, according to SAFAR, the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor.

“While the impact (of stubble burning) on air pollution is currently minimal as wind speed is high and there is dispersion, the fact is that crop burning season has started and it needs to be urgently addressed as per the directions of the Supreme Court,” said Bhure Lal. He asked the states to make all efforts to comply with the directions of the apex court which has specified that measures need to be taken for both “in-situ and ex-situ stubble management so that incidence of fire is minimised, if not eliminated”.