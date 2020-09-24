Admitted to hospital for COVID-19, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also diagnosed with dengue

By Online Desk

Day after testing positive for COVID-19, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was diagnosed with dengue on Thursday.

They said the deputy CM's platelet count has also dropped.

Sisodia was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday from being under home-isolation after he had contracted the infection.

On September 14, Mr Sisodia had tweeted to announce his positive status and warn those who came in contact with him.



Sisodia is being shifted to Max Hospital, Saket from LNJP Hospital: Office of Delhi Deputy CM.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is suffering from Dengue & his blood platelets count is falling. He was admitted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in Delhi after he complained of fever & low oxygen levels. He has also tested positive for COVID-19: Office of Delhi Deputy CM pic.twitter.com/TzSfxIvTzC — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

(More inputs awaited)