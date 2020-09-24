STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Admitted to hospital for COVID-19, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also diagnosed with dengue

Manish Sisodia was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital from being under home-isolation after he had contracted the COVID-19.

Published: 24th September 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 09:33 PM

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (EPS | Anil shakya)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (EPS | Anil shakya)

By Online Desk

Day after testing positive for COVID-19, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was diagnosed with dengue on Thursday.

They said the deputy CM's platelet count has also dropped.

Sisodia was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday from being under home-isolation after he had contracted the infection.

On September 14, Mr Sisodia had tweeted to announce his positive status and warn those who came in contact with him.

Sisodia is being shifted to Max Hospital, Saket from LNJP Hospital: Office of Delhi Deputy CM.

(More inputs awaited)

