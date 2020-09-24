Delhi-based Manovikas Charitable Society initiates virtual learning for people with disabilities

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

To help the kids and adults with disabilities and their parents cope up with the Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi-based Manovikas Charitable Society –founded in 1997 – initiated virtual programmes – Mashvara and Manbhavan. Mashvara is a live consultation for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and Manbhavan tries to engage these kids in cultural and craft activities.

Till now, 44 episodes of Mashvara and 35 episodes of Manbhavan are live. A total of 1.5 lakh attended and watched these programmes, and the aim is to reach out to 5 lakh people by December 3 – International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Society Founder Alok Kumar Bhuwan talks to The Morning Standard about the initiatives:

Alok Kumar Bhuwan

Why and when were these programmes started?

We started these programmes to provide happiness to mentally and physically challenged kids in the pandemic who had no one to talk to. We started Mashvara on April 30, and Manbhavan was initiated later. In Mashvara, experts talk on a different topic in every episode such as communication skills and life skills, and answer queries. With Manbhavan, these people can meet with famous personalities, create their friend circle, learn, perform, live virtual dance, music, painting, art and craft, concerts, drum play, virtual cooking classes, virtual yoga, and many more online activities. Kids also perform the things taught to them. Next Mashvara session will be on coping skills for pare n t s, and the Manbhavan session will feature a Dubai-based Kathak dancer.

How can people attend these live sessions?

Mashvara is on every Wednesday and Saturday, while Manbhavan is held every Tuesday and Friday, from 3:00pm-4:30pm. These programmes are on Zoom, which 500 people can attend, and later telecasted on our Facebook and YouTube pages. We have made it free of cost, and there is no registration process. The link to the Zoom session is put up on our Facebook Page. Kids connected to our three centres – at Ashok Nagar, one Manvik centre in Rohini and a main centre in Janakpuri – also attend these sessions. Some of them have access to mobile phones, others rely on community support, where their neighbours lend them their phones.

What other programmes are you focusing on?

Manovikas manages Manovikas E-Gyanshala ensuring a continuous education for each of their students. Over 300 students use the app, and the study material is available anytime to them. For higher education, there is Manovikas Institute for Higher Educat ion (MANVIK). It is one of the first institutions in India exploring opportunities for higher and vocational skills and knowledge for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. At present, MANVIK provides educational facility to students across India through their East and West Delhi branches.

What is the aim of the organisation?

Our vision is to create a future where all individuals, or groups, with disabilities, are allowed to participate in any environment which focuses on the internationally recognised human rights, standards and values. It focuses on providing individuals with disabilities, additional educational support to increase their independence in employment.

A lot of disabled kids have not been introduced to this form of learning. Where are we lacking?

Parents are apprehensive about how much these kids will learn through a virtual or physical classes. We have observed a change in kids who attend our programmes regularly. If these kids are given time and an accessible environment to learn, we can better their quality of life.