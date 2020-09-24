STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Development Master Plan: Housing societies suggest solar panels, underground utilities

The group housing societies in the national capital have consented to participate in the improvement and redevelopment of their colonies.

Published: 24th September 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

solar panels solar energy
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The group housing societies in the national capital have consented to participate in the improvement and redevelopment of their colonies. They even suggested including provisions of installation of solar panels and shifting of utility services underground in the societies in the new Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041 being formulated by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).

In a meeting with resident welfare associations (RWAs) of housing societies, organised to seek inputs on the MPD on Wednesday, they also discussed the issues related to shared facilities and spaces. “RWAs said that some colonies had adopted good practices for solid waste management while others still had the issue of collection and segregation of waste. There was an insistence on promoting solar panel installation, underground cabling of electricity and optical fibre cable (OFC) infrastructure, which may be included in future plans,” said an official of the Delhi.

Around 70 participants—residents and RWAs— who had registered through emails, attended the meeting chaired by Leenu Sahgal, Commissioner (Planning) and HK Bharti, Additional Commissioner (Planning) of DDA. “The participants were requested to share their suggestions towards improving the built environment, improvement of civic facilities and other planning concerns, pertaining such as redevelopment, open spaces, water supply, solid waste management and parking. Augmentation of existing infrastructure, ensuring fire safety and provision of lifts, etc were other concerns of improvement related to redevelopment and upgradation,” said the official.

Some of the participants also suggested creating a specific redevelopment policy for group housing colonies with planned densification, upgradation of infrastructure and the need for a robust implementation framework for Master Plan 2041. The DDA has started the initiative—holding meetings with stakeholders— for a better and comprehensive roadmap for Delhi’s planned development in the next two decades. It aims to seek views of city residents and other stakeholders such as market and traders association, entrepreneurs, professionals, and especially youth for the formulation of new MPD.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Development Authority housing societies solar panels
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp