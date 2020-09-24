STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government to explore system to counter stubble burning, CM Arvind Kejriwal issues directions

Kejriwal is likely to visit the campus on Thursday to see a live demonstration of the technique.

Stubble burning

Stubble burning (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued directions to the development department to explore the implementation of an innovative technique — Pusa decomposer — developed by the scientists at Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARA). Pusa will be used for speedy decomposition of stubble and will also carry out a detailed cost-benefit analysis. Stubble burning is one of the main sources of air pollution in northern Indian especially the national capital and its neighbouring states during winters.

Kejriwal is likely to visit the campus on Thursday to see a live demonstration of the technique. Dr A K Singh, director of ARAI, Pusa along with several senior scientists from the institute presented the in-house technique before Kejriwal on Wednesday.

Responding to the development, Kejriwal said, “Stubble burning is the major source of winter pollution in Delhi. I congratulate IRAI scientists for developing a low-cost, effective technology to deal with crop stubble burning. Governments need to listen and work hand in hand with scientists to address the issue of stubble burning.” The meeting was also attended by Environment and Development Minister Gopal Rai, officials from the development department and Delhi Dialogue Commission (DDC).

“After the meeting, CM Kejriwal has decided to visit the Pusa campus on Thursday to see a live demonstration. He also instructed the officials from the Development Department to carry out detailed cost-benefit analysis and explore the implementation of this technology across all farms in outer Delhi that face the issue of crop stubble,” said the official statement issued by the Delhi government.

The technology, called Pusa Decomposer, involves making a liquid formulation using Pusa decomposer capsules and readily available inputs, fermenting it. After 8-10 days, the mixture is sprayed on fields with crop stubble to ensure speedy bio-decomposition of the stubble. The cost of the capsules is only `20 per acre, and can effectively deal with four-five tonnes of raw straw per acre, said the statement.

CM to check live demonstration 
While several scientists presented the the in-house technique to Kejriwal on Wednesday, the CM is likely to visit the campus on Thursday to see a live demonstration of the technique

