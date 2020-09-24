Delhi government keeping close watch on onion, potato prices: Minister Imran Hussain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is keeping a close watch on the retail price trends of essential commodities like onion, potato and tomato, and market interventions will be made for stabilization of prices wherever necessary, said Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Imran Hussain.

This comes a day after The Morning Standard published a report stating that prices of onion and potato are going to increase in the national capital. Hussain held a meeting with all the stakeholders including senior officers of Food and Civil Supplies Department, Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB).

According to the officials present in the meeting, onion prices are going to stabilise in near future. As per the government, there is less demand for onion compared to the last year and sufficient fresh onion produce is expected to arrive in Delhi by the end of October.

Retail prices of potato have increased due to low production this year, officials said. The price of tomatoes is also on the higher side as it’s a highly perishable commodity. The unseasonal rains in tomato producing states have impacted the demand-supply position. The rates will hopefully stabilise in the coming days, said the officials.