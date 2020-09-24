STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Fiinovation to plant 1 million trees by the 2020-end across India to reduce soil toxicity

With an aim to plant 1 million trees by the 2020-end across the country, Fiinovation launched a phytoremediation-based tree plantation initiative called Ecotopia.

Published: 24th September 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Saplings, Plantation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

With an aim to plant 1 million trees by the 2020-end across the country, Fiinovation launched a phytoremediation-based tree plantation initiative called Ecotopia. The research and advisory agency says this will be done with the help of its network of over 2,000 implementing partners, including corporates, across India. “Rapid industrialisation and urbanisation has resulted in deforestation and contamination of soil, water, and air, which in turn has accentuated the adverse effects of climate change.

It has also had an inverse impact on the rich biodiversity,” says CEO of Finnovation, Dr Soumitro Chakraborty. “Mitigating the effects of climate change requires concerted efforts by one and all. We are contributing our bit towards climate remediation through this initiative. It is a small step but we feel it will create awareness,” he says, exhorting all public and private enterprises, to collectively mobilise their resources for this initiative.

CEO of Finnovation, Dr Soumitro
Chakraborty participating in the
Ecotopia tree drive

“Everyone knows that trees absorb greenhouse gases, increase evaporation, transpiration, and replenish the water table. To a large population, trees are also a source of livelihood,” says Ghaziabad-based environmentalist VP Baghel, Founder, Paryavaran Sachetak Samiti (PSS).

The PSS works on strengthening the local population through their active participation in decision-making to increase green cover, reduce air, water and soil and conserve natural resources through sustainable development. Phytoremediation is a bioremediation process that uses various plants and microorganisms associated with them to remove, transfer, stabilise, and/or destroy contaminants in soil and groundwater.

“The method relies on natural processes by which the plants degrade contaminants and/or sequester carbon, limiting the emission of greenhouse gases. Generally grasses and sugarcane are used for phytoremediation, but almost all trees will help in the process in some way,” says Dr BC Sabat, who retired from the Dept of Environment, Delhi Government. “We are planting some specific species at dumping grounds in industrial belts and landfill sites as soil at these places has a high concentration of toxic heavy metals.

Trees like Peepal, Neem, Semal, Pilkhan, Jhinjheri, Banyan, Amaltas, Subabool, etc., at these places will increase green cover and also improve the quality of soil and water, offsetting carbon footprints to a large extent,” says Dr Chakraborty, adding that an agreement has already been signed with some corporates for planting 1 lakh trees in Pune, Patancheru (in Hyd e r abad) and Udaipur.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ecotopia Fiinovation tree plantation
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp