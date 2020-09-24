IIT Delhi launches new UG course: B.Tech in Engineering and Computational Mechanics

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) has launched a new undergraduate programme— Bachelors of Technology (B.Tech) in Engineering and Computational Mechanics-- for the fresh batch of 2020-21. The new programme will be run by the Department of Applied. Students will be given extra choice to choose this programme after qualifying via JEE Advanced.

“The graduates of this programme are likely to find the best technical jobs in core engineering and will also be very apt candidates for higher studies like Master’s and PhD in IIT Delhi as well as other leading national and international educational institutions,” said Professor Sanjeev Sanghi, Head of Department (HoD), Applied Mechanics.

“Design, analysis and research jobs in sectors such as defence, aerospace, automotive, shipping, bio-mechanics and bio-medical devices, off-shore structures, etc will be open to students in this programme, which has been designed based on consultation with industry,” Sanghi added. The students taking this course will be able to analyse complex interdisciplinary phenomena relevant to problems in industry and cutting edge research through experimentation, analysis and computation, said the officials.